Midd-West Middle and High Schools staying virtual

MIDDLEBURG – Parts of the Midd-West School District will remain in virtual learning through Thanksgiving. Midd-West School Board President Victor Abate says the Middle & High Schools will stay with all virtual learning through Thanksgiving break. Middleburg & West Snyder Elementary will be back in-person. The entire district will be full in-person again Tuesday December 1.

Abate says Superintendent Rick Musselman made the recommendation to the board during Monday night’s meeting and a majority of the board agreed. There was no formal vote.