Midd-West hoping to have seniors walk as part of drive-in style graduation

MIDDLEBURG – It’ll be up to the governor and state education officials if Midd-West High School can have its graduating seniors walk as part of a planned ‘drive-in’ style graduation. Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston says district superintendent Rick Musselman has sent a letter to Governor Tom Wolf and State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera.

The letter asks for permission for graduates to walk across a stage to receive diplomas as the only ‘live’ feature of a planned drive-in style ceremony May 29. Edmiston says the idea came about after Snyder County was named as one of 24 counties moving to the yellow stage this Friday.

Edmiston says if approved, seniors would be able to walk across the stage to get their diploma, with parents watching from their cars on the West Snyder Elementary School property. Seniors would then go back to their parents cars to watch pre-recorded virtual speeches for the rest of the ceremony. The ceremony would be held in the evening so attendees can see the screen well, but a 15-minute intermission would be given at the end of students walking so those who can’t stay past dark can leave safely.

Edmiston says if the idea is not approved, the high school will hold a virtual graduation.