MIDDLEBURG – A teacher at Midd-West High School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the district to close the building Thursday and perhaps even longer. Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston says along with the teacher testing positive, there are six students with possible symptoms.

Edmiston says the building could be closed Friday as well, and as more test results come back, the district will determine if the building needs to be closed longer.