Midd-West High School students protesting bullying in school

MIDDLEBURG – A protest is planned this morning by Midd-West High School students to express concerns about bullying in the school. This response comes after two student suicides at Midd-West in the past two weeks. School Board President Victor Abate tells us the protest is planned for 8 a.m. in the main staircase inside the high school.

Abate says he supports students’ right to protest about the issue. He says however, it is an internal matter between the building principal and Superintendent Rick Musselman. Abate also mentioned when a bullying or suicidal issue is brought to the attention of a faculty or staff member, it is usually handled quickly.