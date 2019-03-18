Midd-West High School hosting teen suicide panel Tuesday

MIDDLEBURG – Another important teen suicide discussion tomorrow night. A public forum on the topic will be held Tuesday night at Midd-West High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Leading the panel will be Tim Knoster of Bloomsburg University’s McDowell Institute.

In addition to McDowell, panelists include President/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way Joanne Troutman and Snyder county DA Mike Piecuch. Judge Mike Sholley, Chair of Snyder-Union Counties Children’s Roundtable will also be on the panel, along with representatives from Geisinger, the CSIU, and the CMSU.

Attendees will be able to submit questions to the panel, as well as hear different presentations from the panel. Afterwards, there will be an Agency Fair, which will continue the conversation of the teen suicide topic.