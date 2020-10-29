Midd-West High School closed Friday after two students test positive for COVID-19; Football game still on

MIDDLEBURG – Midd-West High School will remain closed through Friday after two students tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Rick Musselman said distance learning will continue for the high school through Friday while they gather more information and await more test results.

Musselman says anyone who was in close contact with the students who tested positive has been notified. He says Midd-West will still host the football game against Shikellamy Friday.

District officials closed the school Thursday after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus. The Middle School, Middleburg Elementary, and West Snyder Elementary school buildings remain open.