Midd-West: Elementary back in class, remote learning for others

MIDDLEBURG – Middleburg and West Snyder Elementary Schools will be back to in-person instruction , but that won’t be the case until at least after Thanksgiving for the middle and high schools. That according to Midd-West School Board President Victor Abate. .

Middleburg Elementary and Midd-West Middle and High Schools had been closed since due to several positive or presumptive cases of COVID-19. The Daily Item says a major concern for remote learning continues to be reliable internet. The district is accommodating those students by permitting them to attend the school where they will be able to use the technology. Transportation will be provided as well. The situation will be further evaluated at .