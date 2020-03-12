Midd-West closed Friday, staffer contacted quarantined person

MIDDLEBURG – A Valley school district is now closing after a district employee came in contact with a Snyder County individual who is now being quarantined for the coronavirus.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Midd-West School District says school is closed tomorrow ‘out an abundance of caution.’ The district says nothing has been confirmed but for everyone’s safety, there will be intense cleaning of buildings and limiting any chance of exposure.

Midd-West becomes the first Valley school district to close over coronavirus concerns.