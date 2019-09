MIDDLEBURG – A thrilling first win for Midd-West soccer on its new home turf. The Mustang boys soccer team beat Warrior Run 2-1 in overtime Thursday night in a HAC-II (Heartland Athletic Conference- Division II) contest. Carter Knepp scored the game winner with 6:25 remaining. The Mustangs are now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in HAC-II play.