Midd-West board to vote in two weeks on proposed stadium project

BEAVER SPRINGS – The Midd-West school board in two weeks will be voting on an estimated $9 million stadium project. The new stadium in Middleburg will cost will feature four locker rooms, two concession stands, a covered pavilion with seating, a training room, weight room, press box and storage areas.

Jay Darkey of JPD Architects has been working with school administrators on plans for the new stadium, which will be located adjacent to the current stadium. He presented plans for the stadium at the school board work session at West Snyder Elementary School Monday night.

He said the plan is to have a main concourse between the two stadiums, where fans will enter and walk to either stadium, “What we’re trying to do with the stadium-area is put parallel, or adjacent, to the existing stadium, which is being completed right now (in this location.) So what we’re trying to do right now is develop a main concourse, or a main street so to speak, where we can share amenities and facilities with both of the stadiums, where we sort of make that a vibrant and active zone between the two stadiums.”

The project also includes new lighting, 350 parking spaces and seating for 2,000. There will also be fencing around the entire sports complex, which will include new baseball and softball fields. Darkey says there will be sidewalks from each school on campus leading to the stadiums, “We’re doing pathways and circulation connections from all of these facilities, because if they’re going to use other parking lots, we’re going to want to make all those connections through there.”

If the project is approved in two weeks, JPD can move into land development and detailed design work. Darkey says two more meetings are planned with staff and administrators in the coming days to gather more input on project details.

Darkey says they hope to present a better cost estimate in November for the board to finalize approval of the project. The district currently has $5.5-million in capital reserve for building improvements. After approval, the project would go out to bid in February or March, with construction beginning in April 2020.