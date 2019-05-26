Mid State Trail honored as PA 2019 Trail of The Year

MIFFLINBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, was in The Valley to announce that a trail that passes through part of Union County has a noteworthy designation. Dunn said the Mid State Trail is Pennsylvania Trail of The Year. She said thousands of hikers are drawn to the trail each year.

She said Mid State Trail is Pennsylvania’s longest trail at 372 miles and she said it offers more challenges to hikers than any other trail in the state. The difficult hiking takes hikers through isolated forests, historic sites, vistas, waterfalls and natural springs.

Improved by the DCNR’s $1.5 million in investments, the trail saw a major three-phase project completed in 2015 near the Union-Centre county line. Work included: rehabilitation work on a railroad bridge spanning Penn’s Creek, lining the Poe Daddy Tunnel, and re-surfacing the trail approaching the bridge and tunnel.