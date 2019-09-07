Meuser wants to protect gun rights, but keep from criminals and address mental health

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After yet another mass shooting in west Texas recently, there have been more calls for gun control measures in the US. In an exclusive interview with WKOK, U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, PA) says there are ways to address the issue while protecting the rights of law abiding citizens.

Meuser says the recent Bipartisan Background Checks Act proposed by congressional Democrats wouldn’t solve the problem, “It would’ve only created more prohibition, more laws on law abiding citizens. That seems to be the M-O…to do what sounds good and feels good, but truly isn’t part of the solution.”

Meuser says the west Texas shooter is another case that mental health issues need to be addressed when it comes to gun violence, “He made calls to the local police and to the FBI, and there was a transcript that made it something to the effect that someone with serious mental distress has called in. So common denominator with these mass shooting is that there are warning signs.”

However, Meuser says he would support a background checks bill being co-sponsored by Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) of West Virginia, “(We have the NICS system), the National Instant Check System..We are fully supportive of it, and yes, it needs to be extremely accurate. So yes, absolutely, we need to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals, out of the hands of people who are going to do harm to themselves or to other people.”

Seven people were killed and 25 were injured in a recent West Texas shooting.