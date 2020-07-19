Memorial sculpture of Aumaud Arbery damaged in Union County

WINFIELD – State police are investigating after a memorial sculpture in Union County was vandalized. The memorial sculpture was of Aumaud Arbery, the black man who was shot and killed while jogging through a neighborhood in Georgia. It was located on the front lawn of a home on Route 304. Police say a vehicle approached the home, damaged the sculpture, and drove away. It happened Thursday around 10 p.m.

Police say the vandals fled the scene and drove west on Route 304. An investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Milton.