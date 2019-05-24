Memorial Day Holiday Weekend checkpoints and patrols

SNYDER COUNTY – Valley motorists should be on the lookout for DUI checkpoints throughout Snyder County this Memorial Day Weekend. Selinsgrove state police tell us they will be on patrol and conducting checkpoints, as impaired driving remains a concern in the county.

Troopers say motorists are reminded to have their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance available to avoid delay at checkpoints. Drivers are reminded to buckle up, slow down, and not drive if they have been drinking.