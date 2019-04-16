Lewisburg Traffic Study: Meeting tonight on borough traffic study

LEWISBURG – Another meeting is tonight in Lewisburg to discuss the heavy truck traffic and safety concerns in the downtown. Lewisburg’s downtown traffic study is underway and the next update meeting on this study will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m.

We asked Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation Elm Street Manager and Walk It! Bike It! Coordinator, “That is going to be an opportunity for the consultants to both give a little overview of the study they are structuring, but also get input from residents, along with the hard data of traffic counts, videos, signal analysis.”

Lewisburg borough, with help and financing from concerned Lewisburg area citizens, hired the firm, Traffic Planning and Design, to conduct the study. A big reason for the truck issues in Lewisburg has been the ongoing truck ban in Northumberland, but Pearson says there are other factors.

“That is one piece of it that has made this really acute at right this minute. But the long-term prognosis and outlook for how many trucks we’re expected to have on our roads in general in the future is not all that different from what we’re having right now, and we are trying to be proactive about that,” Pearson said.

Hear more comments from Pearson about the study on the WKOK Podcast page. Tonight’s meeting is at the Iron Front building in downtown Lewisburg.