Meet the candidates forum held for special U.S. 12th Congressional District election

LEWISBURG – People living and working in the 12th U.S. Congressional District got the first chance to hear from both candidates Friday. During a joint legislative breakfast held by Valley chambers of commerce, Republican State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) and Penn State Professor Marc Friedenberg, the democratic candidate, participated in a meet the candidates’ forum.

One topic addressed the controversial green new deal that would drastically address climate change. Representative Keller says protecting the environment is important, but the deal would do more harm than good.

“The green new deal would cost $93 trillion, $600,000 for each Pennsylvania family. I don’t know how you can reconcile and how you can fund that. The environment is important; I have a record in supporting the environment, but supporting the green new deal is not about the environment, it’s about control,” Keller said.

Friedenberg says Pennsylvania is in a great position to be leaders in renewable energy, “We have scientists at world-leading universities who are doing research in material sciences and engineering. We have the capacity to manufacture what we’ll need to do, in order to transition to a sustainable energy economy. We have the skilled workforce to install and maintain that equipment. And even if only for national security reasons, it’s important that America be energy-independent.”

When asked about general problems facing the US, Friedenberg said Americans have a crisis of faith in Congress because they refuse to work together. Keller shared similar remarks, but also said the people should regain control the US government.

On border security, Keller reiterated his stance that immigration policies need to be fixed. Friedenberg said immigration reform does need to be passed that helps ‘dreamers’ but also includes necessary border security funding.

WKOK’s ‘On The Mark’ co-host and Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan served as the forum’s moderator.