Medical Marijuana Program Expanding: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Health Department is adding anxiety disorders and Tourette’s syndrome to the list of conditions that can qualify people to obtain legal medical marijuana. The heath secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, announced Thursday she’ll be adding them as of July 20. Levine says her decision was based on the recommendation of the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board and her own review of medical research literature.

She says medical marijuana shouldn’t be the first treatments for those conditions, but physicians can recommend it to be used together with traditional therapeutic approaches. The list already includes cancer, epilepsy, intractable seizures, post-traumatic stress disorder, terminal illness and other conditions. Nearly 111,000 Pennsylvanians have been certified for participation in the state’s medical marijuana program .

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More accusations about sexual harassment of women by Pennsylvania Republican Party officials are emerging in the days before party members will meet to elect a new chair. The acting chair, Bernadette Comfort, is being accused by GOP activists of knowing about and ignoring two separate complaints of sexual harassment by state party officials.

In a statement, Comfort says it’s not true that anyone alerted her about inappropriate behavior and asked her for help. Comfort is running for chair and is expected to be opposed at Saturday’s meeting in Hershey by the state GOP’s former general counsel, Lawrence Tabas. Val DiGiorgio resigned from the chairmanship last month after a Philadelphia City Council candidate accused him of sexually harassing her. DiGiorgio denied it and said their interaction amounted to “mutual consensual communications.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania court says security risks for people who work in abortion clinics justify a decision to redact their names and license numbers before making government records available to the public. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel said Thursday the state Health Department acted properly when it removed professional license numbers and the names of people on abortion clinic facility applications.

The court ruled against Jean Crocco with the Pro-Life Action League, who told the court she didn’t have a nefarious intent but sought the names and numbers to ensure patients are receiving proper care. The judges say redaction of names under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law is rarely permitted, but it’s allowed in the case of abortion clinic workers because there’s evidence they’ve been threatened, harassed and physically assaulted.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office says it wants to improve the management and use of firearms-sales databases so that law enforcement can better clamp down on gun violence. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that he wants police departments to enter serial numbers from every crime gun into a law-enforcement database so that its original seller can be identified.

His office says most crime guns aren’t being entered, as the law requires.

Shapiro also says his office wants retailers to submit gun-sale records electronically to get rid of a police backlog of paper records that are waiting to be entered into a database. Shapiro’s office says that’ll allow law enforcement to more quickly trace guns used in crimes. The effort comes amid a surge in gun violence in Philadelphia.

WASHINGTON (AP) — “It’s genius, but it’s bad.” Those are the words President Donald Trump used to describe some extreme right-wing social media provocateurs during a White House conference yesterday on social media. Trump took the time to applaud far-right online users _ who help form and energize a large part of his political “base.” During the session yesterday, Trump blasted Big Tech _ though no reps from companies like Facebook or Twitter were invited to the confab. Trump used some of the time to joke about matters like the tortured spelling in many of his tweets. He says he blames that on his thumbs _ not on his brain.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney Channel has decided to cancel the red carpet premiere of its movie “Descendants 3” after the death of one of its stars, 20-year-old star Cameron Boyce. The network says instead of holding the July 22 event, it will dedicate a telecast to the memory of Boyce, who died last week. The company will also make a donation to the Thirst Project, one of the young actor’s favorite charities. Boyce’s family said he died nearly a week ago of a seizure triggered by an ongoing medical condition. An autopsy was performed. But the coroner says more tests will be conducted before an official cause can be determined and announced.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says some of the people who try to rally support for him online go too far. But he also says their efforts are “genius.” Trump made the comments yesterday at a White House conference on social media. Before and during the session, he denounced what he called liberal attempts to silence his most ardent supporters under the guise of eliminating hate speech from online forums like Twitter. At the same time, Trump acknowledged that some of those backers “are out there” and “bad.” Though Trump has made extensive use of Twitter to get his views and policies directly to the public and the media, he didn’t invite officials from the site to yesterday’s event aimed at venting over Big Tech.

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s All-Star Game is often called the “midsummer classic.” But in terms of TV ratings, viewers are treating it like a classic _ by ignoring it for more modern fare. Tuesday night’s game had a record low audience. Nielsen reports it was seen by 8.14 million viewers. The previous low was last year’s All-Star Game, which drew 8.69 million viewers. Meanwhile, Monday’s Home Run Derby drew a combined audience of 6.2 million on ESPN and its sister network, ESPN2.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —Amazon and their contractors are always listening to everything you do… By now, most people are aware that when they have one of those digital voice assistants around, the devices listen to them all the time, and many other people can hear your conversations. Some people are disturbed to learn that Google contractors regularly listen to and review what people say to their artificial-intelligence system.

The company is acknowledging that human ears also have access to queries posed through Google Assistant or smart speakers like Google Home. The acknowledgement came after some audio snippets of private conversations were leaked to broadcasters. Google says they and their contractors regularily listen to anything the devices can hear.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The National League Central is providing Major League Baseball a needed dose of pennant fever. All five teams are separated by just 4½ games coming out of the All-Star break. The other five divisions have at least a 5½-game gap between first and second. Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon says the division is tight because all five teams are trying to win. That includes upstart Cincinnati and resilient Pittsburgh, which are in the thick of the race with the Cubs, Milwaukee and St. Louis.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils the Nationals at CBP at 5:30pm today. Listeners to 1070AM WKOK will hear the game at 5:30pm while folks on the .com and SBC app will hear the remainder of the Late Day News Roundup, then CBS Sportsradio.

