Medical marijuana firm loses permit for Shamokin dispensary

HARRISBURG – A medical marijuana dispensary will not be formed in one part of the Valley after all. In a news release Friday, the state Department of Health announced Harvest of North Central PA, LLC in Shamokin was one of two firms to relinquish medical marijuana dispensary permits…This as part of a settlement with the department. The other firm to relinquish a permit is Harvest of Northwest PA, LLC in New Castle, which is in western PA.

The department says each firm used some form of the ‘Harvest’ name, coupled with public statements made by an affiliate company, Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc. Because of this, all permittees were one single entity holding more than five permits per person allowed by statute. The department also says the Harvest entities had utilized construction contractors not identified in the permit applications without notifying the department or seeking approval for the substitution.

The department says rather than continuing legal action, the settlement was reached. The Harvest entities were two of six distinct Harvest entities who were granted dispensary permits in December 2018. Harvest of North Central PA, LLC is not related to the medical marijuana growing firm which is still planning to locate a grow facility near the Northumberland County Prison.