Median cable guide rail project on I-80 through Valley

DANVILLE – More road work is taking place this week on a portion of I-80 through the Valley. PennDOT tells us a contractor is installing the high tension cable guide rail in the median on a section of I-80 east and westbound.

The work is taking place from the Danville exit (Exit 224) in Montour County to the Buckhorn exit (Exit 232) in Columbia County. The moving operation will require shoulder closures and intermittent left lane closures from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Some minor delays are expected.