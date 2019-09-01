Measles Outbreak In York/Hershey: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/1/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — State health authorities are warning the public about possible measles exposure at a number of Pennsylvania locations over the past week. The Pennsylvania Department of Health says people may have been exposed to measles between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29 in York County and Hershey. Health officials say a patient in WellSpan York Hospital has a confirmed case of measles, which can be highly contagious.

The hospital is notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in either the hospital or WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center. Officials say the risk of getting measles is minimal for anyone properly immunized against the disease.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Pennsylvania lawmakers were rushing to wrap up the session’s business in June, aides to state Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked them to expand the office’s authority to pursue gun trafficking crimes statewide. But it got put aside for the summer amid objections, apparently revolving around law-enforcement turf and gun politics.

The request was to give the office statewide jurisdiction to prosecute illegal gun possession, sales and transfers.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rob Kauffman says the change was drawing too many objections to get done quickly. Calls to respond to gun violence in Pennsylvania have only grown since then, and it’s unclear whether the provision has any chance of becoming law. Under current law, the state attorney general’s office cannot prosecute gun-trafficking cases without a referral from a district attorney.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a slew of shootings, including several homicides, have the holiday weekend off to a violent start in Philadelphia. Police say gunfire shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the Hunting Park neighborhood of north Philadelphia killed a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old man and wounded two other men listed in stable condition.

A double shooting at about 10:45 p.m. Friday in southwest Philadelphia killed one 24-year-old woman and critically wounded another 24-year-old woman. Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday in west Philadelphia, a 32-year-old man was found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. A northeast Philadelphia shooting critically injured a man, and victims were listed in stable condition after shootings in south and southwest Philadelphia. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

Features

SELA PRI KAMNIKU, Slovenia (AP) — There’s no mistaking it depicts Donald Trump: a large wooden statue of the U.S. president has been erected in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania. The nearly eight-meter high (26 feet) construction shows Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie. His right arm — fist clenched — is raised high like that of New York’s Statue of Liberty.

When triggered, a mechanism opens a red-painted mouth and shark-like teeth appear. “Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” its creator, Tomaz Schlegl, said. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

The monument was built on private property among the lush greens and rolling hills of the sleepy village of Sela pri Kamniku, some 30 kilometers (20 miles) northeast of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pete Gaynor, acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro. Meet the Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon .

ABC’s “This Week” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — McAleenan; Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gaynor; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; O’Rourke. “Fox News Sunday” — Gaynor, Scott; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.

OTTAWA, Kan. (AP) — The oldest continuously operating movie theater in the world might figure to be in New York or Hollywood. How about Kansas? The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Ottawa, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, is home to the Plaza 1907 Cinema, showing films since May 22, 1907, when black-and-white, silent movies ruled the day.

What sets the theater in the town of 12,300 people apart is that over the past 112 years, it has never shut down and has remained at the same location. Owner Scott Zaremba said that in the early days, films were made of a highly flammable material, so fires were common. “One of the reasons we’re the oldest continuously operating theater in the world is we didn’t burn down,” said Zaremba, 53.

Zaremba became co-owner of the Plaza in 2014 and took over as sole proprietor in July 2018. The Plaza applied for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2017, and last year, it achieved the distinction of being the “World’s Oldest Operating Purpose-Built Cinema” after it was determined it was two days older than another movie house in Denmark.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils will be back in action this evening on WKOK. The Mets are at the Phillies this weekend.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford’s first game as Penn State’s starting quarterback was a short one.

A near flawless first-half performance backed by a dominant effort from the defense allowed Clifford to take the second half off as the 15th-ranked Nittany Lions hammered FCS foe Idaho 72-7. Clifford left the game early in the third after his 14-for-23, 280-yard, two-touchdown effort helped spot Penn State a comfortable lead in his first career start. He chipped in 57 rushing yards on seven carries and hooked up with receiver KJ Hamler for scoring strikes of 36 and 21 yards.

Hamler, who beat the Idaho secondary clean for both of his touchdown receptions, said afterward he realized Clifford was nervous. “I just pulled him aside and just said, ‘Calm down,'” Hamler said. “And he went on a little rampage after that.” Journey Brown and Noah Cain both added a pair of touchdown runs while Ricky Slade, Devyn Ford and Nick Eury each ran for scores. Jake Pinegar kicked two field goals and Jordan Stout made another for Penn State (1-0). Will Levis threw a touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange in the fourth quarter.

Ramos has 4 hits to lead Mets past Phillies 6-3

By AARON BRACY Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Wilson Ramos matched his career high with four hits and extended his hitting streak to 24 games, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday.

Todd Frazier had three hits, two RBIs and made a stellar, run-saving catch in the sixth inning for the Mets, who pulled within four games of the Cubs for the second NL wild card. Ramos had three singles and a double, upping his average to .446 (41 for 92) during the streak. He drove in one and is hitting .299 for the season.

The Mets will go for the series sweep Sunday night.

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Chi White Sox 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Oakland 3 (11 Innings)

Final Toronto 6 Houston 4

Final Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 6

Final Detroit 10 Minnesota 7

Final Kansas City 7 Baltimore 5

Final Texas 3 Seattle 2

Final L-A Angels 10 Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 10 Cincinnati 6 (1st game)

Final Milwaukee 2 Chi Cubs 0

Final N-Y Mets 6 Philadelphia 3

Final Washington 7 Miami 0

Final St. Louis 3 Cincinnati 2 (2nd game)

Final Arizona 6 L-A Dodgers 5

Final Pittsburgh 11 Colorado 4

Final San Diego 4 San Francisco 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (21)Iowa St. 29 N. Iowa 26

Final (24)Nebraska 35 South Alabama 21

Final (5)Ohio St. 45 FAU 21

Final (13)Washington 47 E. Washington 14

Final (2)Alabama 42 Duke 3

Final (15)Penn St. 79 Idaho 7

Final (25)Stanford 17 Northwestern 7

Final (22)Syracuse 24 Liberty 0

Final (7)Michigan 40 Middle Tennessee 21

Final (16)Auburn 27 (11)Oregon 21

Final (6)LSU 55 Georgia Southern 3

Final (20)Iowa 38 Miami (Ohio) 14

Final (10)Texas 45 Louisiana Tech 14

Final (23)Washington St. 58 New Mexico St. 7

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Washington 91 Dallas 85

Final Las Vegas 92 Los Angeles 86

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Colorado 2 New York 0

Final tie Chicago 1 Columbus 1

Final D.C. United 3 Montreal 0

Final tie Toronto FC 1 New England 1

Final Philadelphia 3 Atlanta 1

Final FC Dallas 3 Cincinnati 1

Final Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 0

Final New York City FC 3 Vancouver 1

Final Portland 1 Real Salt Lake 0

Final San Jose 3 Orlando City 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Atlanta 5:10 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 3:05 p.m.

Boston at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at St. Louis 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 4:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston at (4)Oklahoma 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix at Chicago 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle 7 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

LA Galaxy at Seattle 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC 10:30 p.m.

