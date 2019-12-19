Meals on Wheels recipients to receive a stocking and hot meal

LEWISBURG – Ninety-five recipients of Meals on Wheels from RiverWoods will receive not only a hot meal, but a stuffed stocking for Christmas. Several employees at RiverWoods Senior Living Community donated a variety of items to fill those stockings, including candy, crackers, chips, puzzle books, socks, lip balm, toothbrushes and much more, according to Melissa Bowersox, Nursing Home Administrator at RiverWoods.

Bowersox said, “In a department head meeting, I felt like it would bring the department heads a little closer to be a better team. Donations came from some other staff who work here as well, but most of the department heads got all of the items, which were stored in my office.”

The employees stuffed the stockings last week and will be delivering the stockings Thursday along with the volunteers who deliver their meals. Bowersox said, “It depends if we can fit everything into the cars with the meals, so we will either ride with the volunteer driver or we will follow them.” She continued, “It does feel good. It makes your heart feel good to help.”

Meals on Wheels operates out of RiverWoods, serving hot nutritious meals to homebound residents in Lewisburg, Milton, Watsontown and other surrounding communities. About 100 local volunteers prepare and deliver the meals Monday through Friday. This is the first year the recipients will receive a Christmas stocking from RiverWoods.