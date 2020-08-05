Meal plans at Bucknell double in costs; students circulate petition for solutions

LEWISBURG – A collective of students at Bucknell University is asking the administration to provide cheaper meal options and allow students to opt out of meal plans all together. This comes after a recent announcement that costs were doubling for the mandatory plans.

Ralph Corbelle, a senior at Bucknell, is part of the group “Bucknell Explain,” which advocates for students who are experiencing food insecurity. He says this isn’t a new issue, “For about 15 years, the $700 minimum cost plan was in effect and students were still experiencing food insecurity. So, with this increase, a doubling of that minimum plan, students were concerned about how they were going to eat.”

That $700 meal plan option is now costing students $1,400 for one meal a day. Corbelle says reasons they’ve been given include inflation, a response to purchasing power during COVID-19, and a way to keep students on campus to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, “We need to know if this is the new normal, right? After COVID-19 is manageable and a vaccine is distributed, however long that may take, will this still be the minimum cost plan?”

Petitions are being circulated to change the plans and start a conversation with the University. As of Wednesday, Corbelle says they had over 4,000 signatures, “For minority students on campus who are already marginalized, this change is going to hurt them disproportionately. So that is black students, students of color, international students, first generation college students, and just generally students from lower income households.”

WKOK has also reached out to Bucknell University for comment.