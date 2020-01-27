Mayor: Major renovation coming to Sunbury Pool, but won’t close

SUNBURY – It’s time to think about a major renovation to the Sunbury Community Pool, but that doesn’t mean residents will miss any pool time, or will have to pay a great deal for it. Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich shared that update during a recent appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark.

He says the last major Sunbury Youth and Community Center pool renovation were in 1999, and the pool’s interior now needs a lot of work, “The project’s going to include cutting out existing seams, with a margin of several inches of concrete on either side, pouring new concrete, and sowing expansion joints with modern material that better withstands the expansion and contractions. The project’s also going to include removing crumbling plasters, followed by resurfacing where needed.”

The project will also include painting with a special seal to protect the new plaster. Karlovich says the project is estimated to cost between $150,000 and $175,000, “The city is seeking to raise these funds, because we do not want to use our tax dollars for this. So we are seeking to raise these funds through a combination of grants and the generosity of multiple donors.”

Karlovich says the pool will not close for renovations, knowing how much the pool means to residents during the summer, calling it, ‘an icon,’ “Our pool attendance did increase by actually 15% between 2018 and 2019, and over 5,200 paid admissions came in alone in 2019.”

The Sunbury Pool was first built in 1960. You can hear his full interview on the WKOK Podcast page.