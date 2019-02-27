Mayor awards proclamation to Shikellamy High School Band in first road council meeting

SUNBURY – A special night for the Shikellamy Marching Braves, receiving an award from the mayor, while hosting city council’s first meeting outside its chambers Monday night. During council meeting’s meeting at the Shikellamy High School Auditorium, the Shikellamy Marching Braves received a proclamation from Mayor Kurt Karlovich.

The proclamation was made after the Marching Braves won the 2018 Cavalcade of Bands, American Class A Division State Championship, “Like with anything, our Shikellamy Marching Braves Band did a phenomenal job at the state championships at the end of last year, and I wanted to recognize the Marching Braves, and the Shikellamy School District,” Karlovich said.

Karlovich says the marching band was invited to give a special performance at the city council meeting after receiving the proclamation.

Alyssa Stettler is the Marching Braves Drum Major and Senior at Shikellamy High School. She expressed what it means to her and the band for receiving the proclamation, “It makes me feel really happy that we got recognized by the city and everyone around us. With all the hard work we put in, it just makes me feel really good and the rest of the band really good.”

Karlovich announced last week council would begin choosing other locations to host its bi-weekly meetings, an idea he discovered from former mayor, the late Jesse Woodring. The next council meeting will be back in its chambers March 11 at 6:15 p.m.