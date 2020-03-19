Mayor and Council: City of Sunbury declares ‘State of Emergency’

SUNBURY – The City of Sunbury joined several other municipalities and counties in The Valley, in declaring a state of emergency.

The mayor and city council, through their solicitor Joel Wiest, said the declaration has several intentions. They say it will help insure the continuation of essential services and give the city flexibility to take emergency actions, bypassing bidding and other legal processes.

The declaration will also help the city marital available federal, state, or local support.

The mayor said the declaration will not limit city resident’s behavior in any way.

City offices are open for telephone and electronic interaction but City Hall, the police station and other city buildings are locked. City workers are still staffing various city operations.