May is Mediterranean Diet Month

SUNBURY – The Mediterranean Diet is less a diet, and more of a lifestyle choice. That’s what Weis Registered Dietitian Kathryn Long told us when she was on WKOK Sunrise recently discussing the benefits of the Mediterranean Diet.

Long says this lifestyle choice can really go a long way in preventing several debilitating illnesses, “It can protect from Diabetes, it can ward off Parkinson’s Disease, and Alzheimer’s later in life. Reduce your blood pressure which is a big risk for a stroke that reduces your risk for heart disease, and certain cancers, even preventing asthma.”

Long says there’s a guide, or a pyramid for the Mediterranean Diet, “So fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans, and your healthy fats. Then above that is fish and seafood, and then above that yogurts, cheese, poultry and eggs, and at the very tippy top, what we should be eating the least of would be our meats and our sweets.”

Long says the most important part of the pyramid is physical activity, and she recommends at least 30 minutes a day.

Another important aspect of the Mediterranean Diet is eating in a social setting, “It’s all about making that social connection and just enjoying food with others and kind of slowing down and enjoying company in addition to the food.”

