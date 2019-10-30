Massive State Election Bill Passed: AP PA Headlines, Featues, Scores

AP PA Headlines 10/30/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation headed for the governor’s desk will deliver the biggest changes to state election laws in decades while helping counties buy new voting machines ahead of next year’s presidential election. The Republican-controlled Senate passed it Tuesday, 35-14, hours after the House passed it comfortably. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf negotiated it privately with top Republican lawmakers and his office says he’ll sign it.

It lets any voter mail in a ballot, moves voter-registration deadlines closer to elections and authorizes $90 million in borrowing for voting machines that Wolf insisted on to bolster election security. It also eliminates the ballot option for straight party-ticket voting. Republicans pushed for that provision, amid worries that down-ballot Republican candidates will suffer from a suburban voter backlash against President Donald Trump next year.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The city of Pittsburgh plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that it can’t enforce gun laws passed in the wake of the synagogue massacre. A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto says the city expected a long legal battle and “will continue to fight for the right to take commonsense steps to prevent future gun violence.”

An Allegheny County judge ruled Tuesday that Pittsburgh’s firearms laws are “void and unenforceable” because Pennsylvania state law forbids municipalities from regulating guns. The gun restrictions were approved in April after a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue that killed 11 worshippers.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A newspaper reports that a federal civil rights lawsuit brought by the family of a black teenager killed by a white Pennsylvania police officer has been settled for $2 million. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a federal judge approved dismissal of the suit against the city of East Pittsburgh, and Allegheny County court records for the teenager’s estate include the settlement amount. Family attorneys declined comment, saying the documents speak for themselves.

Authorities said 17-year-old Antwon Rose was shot after bolting from a car during a June 2018 traffic stop. Ex-officer Michael Rosfield, who said he thought Rose or another suspect had a gun pointed at him, was acquitted of homicide in March. Rose was unarmed but had a gun clip in his pocket. Protests followed both shooting and verdict.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will provide millions of dollars in grants to protect houses of worship and other potentially targeted community organizations from hate crimes, a program inspired by the deadly mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue a year ago. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Tuesday that the Democrat will sign the bill, now that it’s passed the Legislature.

The bill creates a five-year, $5 million grant program to be administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Grants can range from $5,000 to $150,000, and eligible applicants are tax-exempt nonprofits that the FBI included within a bias motivation category for hate crimes in 2017. The money can be used for anything that enhances an organization’s safety. Mass shootings are spurring similar grant programs in a number of states.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Officials say it will take about eight weeks to complete repairs on a downtown Pittsburgh street where a sinkhole opened up, partially swallowing a city bus. The city said Tuesday that a contractor was removing concrete and debris from the hole that opened Monday, and utilities will work on securing fiberoptic lines there.

The city’s water and sewer authority will then check for damage to water, sewer and storm lines. There are also electric, gas and other lines below ground. After repairs are made, the sinkhole will be partially filled, a concrete layer poured, and sidewalks and curbs repaired. The bus was lifted from the hole late Monday night. The driver was uninjured in the Monday morning rush hour incident; the lone passenger was treated at a hospital.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, his fellow coach on “The Voice,” have joined forces on a reimagined version of the oft-criticized Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The song, written by Frank Loesser in 1944, is a duet that has a man trying to convince a woman to stay overnight at his home on a cold winter’s night.

It’s been a flashpoint of the #MeToo era, with foes calling it everything from sexist to an ode to date rape. Legend and comedian Natasha Rothwell of HBO’s “Insecure” wrote the new take, which includes Clarkson leading the lyrics: “What will my friends think (I think they should rejoice) If I have one more drink? (It’s your body, and your choice.)”

one are such lines as, “Gosh, your lips look delicious,” sung by the man, and “Say, what’s in this drink?” by the woman. The Grammy-winning Legend includes the song on a new expanded version of his first Christmas album, “A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition,” out Nov. 8.

The original song won an Academy Award in 1949 after Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban performed it in the film “Neptune’s Daughter.” Among the famous who have reprised it are Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jordan, Amy Grant and Vince Gill, and Fantasia and CeeLo Green.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — HBO is green-lighting a new “Game of Thrones” prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts. The cable channel said Tuesday that it’s given a 10-episode order to “House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.

The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” HBO said. The new drama was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, whose credits include “Colony.” It will focus on House Targaryen, made famous in “Game of Thrones” by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her fearsome dragons.

“House of the Dragon” was announced by HBO programming president Casey Bloys during a presentation for HBO Max, the streaming service launching in May 2020 . A spinoff of HBO megahit “Game of Thrones” would be a key attraction in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace. HBO declined comment on reports Tuesday that it had dropped another “Game of Thrones” prequel set thousands of years before the original.

A pilot episode starring Watts had been filmed in Northern Ireland. The straight-to-series order for “House of the Dragon,” whether a sign of faith in the project or pressure to get it into production, avoids letting devotees of the fantasy saga down once more. Casting and an air date were not announced.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans in Washington and Houston may be excited, but the rest of the country is reacting to the World Series with a collective yawn. Through the first five games, the World Series has been averaging 11.6 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. That puts it on pace to be the least-watched Fall Classic ever, although ratings tend to pick up when a series reaches a sixth or deciding seventh game. Game 6 is Tuesday in Houston.

The previous low point came in 2012, when an average of 12.64 million viewers watched the San Francisco Giants complete a four-game sweep over the Detroit Tigers. From an audience perspective, the Series was really hurt Sunday night, when 18.3 million people watched an NFL game between Green Bay and Kansas City compared to the 11.4 million who tuned into baseball at the same time. That’s the widest viewership margin an NFL game has ever had over a World Series game at least since Nielsen began keeping more precise records in 1987.

NEW YORK (AP) – Here are the top ten shows by viewership in the week for Oct. 21-27, according to Nielsen.

NFL Football: Green Bay at Kansas City, NBC, 18.32 million.

NFL Football: Washington at Minnesota, Fox, 13.77 million.

World Series Game 1: Washington at Houston, Fox, 12.28 million.

World Series Game 3: Houston at Washington, Fox, 12.22 million.

World Series Game 2: Washington at Houston, Fox, 12.01 million.

“NFL Pregame Show,” NBC, 11.87 million.

World Series Game 5: Houston at Washington, Fox, 11.39 million.

“NCIS,” CBS, 11.35 million.

NFL Football: New England at N.Y. Jets, ESPN, 11.33 million.

“60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.22 million.

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a funeral in eastern Germany ended on an involuntary drug high when mourners were accidentally served hash cake. Rostock police said Tuesday after the burial in Wiethagen, the funeral party went to a restaurant for coffee and cake, as is customary in Germany. But after eating the cake, 13 people experienced nausea and dizziness and needed medical treatment.

A police investigation revealed that the restaurant employee in charge of the cakes had asked her 18-year-old daughter to bake them. However, the mother accidentally took the wrong cake from the freezer to the funeral. She took a hash cake that the teenager had made for a different occasion. Police said the 18-year-old is under investigation. The incident happened in August but wasn’t published earlier out of respect for the mourners.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) – Neil Young says recording with his band, Crazy Horse, again just takes him to another place as a songwriter. Young says it made him happy to be playing with the guys again for the album “Colorado.” They recorded in the Rocky Mountains, where Young says there was no “scene,” just them, so there was no distraction. Young’s daughter, Amber, and his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, created the album cover. “Colorado” is in stores now.

MILTON, Del. (AP) – Dogfish Head Brewery is putting out a third version of its beer based on the Grateful Dead, this time with a new recipe. The American Beauty Hazy Ripple IPA will be released next month in 45 states. It’s described as an unfiltered India Pale Ale brewed with spelt, with notes of tropical fruit and citrus. The first version of the American Beauty beer, made with granola, came out in 2013. Another version came out last year.

UNDATED (AP) – In case your feet do not rock hard enough, Metallica socks are now available. Metallica has teamed with sock company Stance for six styles of socks: the Metallica logo, Flaming Skull, two based on “Master of Puppets,” and one each for “Kill ‘Em All” and “Ride the Lightning.” They’re also available in youth and infant sizes. Find them on www.Metallica.com .

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation football schedule

Thursday:

NFL Football: San Francisco at Arizona 8pm

Friday:

Lewisburg at Warrior Run – 6:30 PM on 100.9 The Valley and WVLY.com

Shikellamy at Jersey Shore – 6:30 pm on 1070 AM and WKOK.com

Midd-West at Selinsgrove – 6:30 pm on Eagle 107 107.3 FM and Eagle107.com.

Saurday

Penn State Football : Bye week. Next game 11/9 PSU vs. Minnesota 10:30am

Bucknell Football: Bye week. Next game 11/9 Lehigh vs. Bucknell noon Eagle 107 & Eagle 107.com

Sunday

Steelers Football: Colts at Steelers 11am on 100.9 The Valley

Eagles Football: Bears at Eagles noon on Eagle 107 and Eagle107.com

NFL on WKOK Houston at Jacksonville 9am on 1070AM WKOK New England at Baltimore 7:30pm



Monday

Dallas at NY Giants 7:30pm

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten has reprimanded Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton for spitting on a Michigan State player during a game. The conference also says it supports the one-game suspension Shelton was given by Penn State. Shelton will be out of the lineup for the fifth-ranked Nittany Lions during their game at No. 13 Minnesota. Shelton was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct after spitting on an opponent midway through the fourth quarter against the Spartans. The Nittany Lions play on WKOK and WKOK.com, next game Minnesota next weekend.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Dominik Simon scored during an early four-goal outburst, and the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the Philadelphia Flyers 7-1. Crosby, wearing a facemask as extra protection after getting hit in the head by a shot over the weekend, added two assists to boost his career point total against the Flyers to 102 as the Penguins rolled to a rare lopsided victory over their cross-state rivals. Matt Murray stopped 29 shots to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers offense might be ready to take the training wheels off. The Steelers scored 27 unanswered points in a victory over the winless Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Mason Rudolph shook off a slow start to throw for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says the offense is starting to get into a rhythm with Rudolph under center instead of injured star Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh will try to get to .500 next week against Indianapolis. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 7 Houston 2

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Miami 112 Atlanta 97

Final Dallas 109 Denver 106

Final L.A. Lakers 120 Memphis 91

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 5 San Jose 1

Final Carolina 2 Calgary 1

Final Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 1

Final OT Washington 4 Toronto 3

Final Detroit 3 Edmonton 1

Final N-Y Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 1

Final Nashville 3 Chicago 0

Final Dallas 6 Minnesota 3

Final Anaheim 7 Winnipeg 4

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Seattle 3 Los Angeles FC 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Washington 0 Houston 0 (in progress)

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at Cleveland 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

Houston at Washington 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento 10 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona 10 p.m.

Florida at Colorado 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Toronto FC at Atlanta 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved