Masser, Yaw Vote for State Budget, Rowe Votes No

HARRISBURG – Two of the Valley’s state lawmakers voted to approve the $35.5 billion no-tax-increase state budget, but a third representative voted no.

In separate news releases Monday, State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) and State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport) say they voted yes, while State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) said he voted no.

Rep. Masser says the $35.5 billion budget provides the funding our state government needs without placing any additional burdens on taxpayers. Sen. Yaw says he ‘readily acknowledges’ the budget leaves much to be desired, but considering the current circumstances, it presents a ‘reasonable spending plan.’

Rep. Rowe says the budget is ‘irresponsible’ with ‘attempts to plug the budget hole created by Governor Tom Wolf’s devastating COVID-19 lockdown policies.’ Rowe also says the budget misuses CARES Act funding.