Masks Required: New mandate gives Valley schools new challenge

DANVILLE – The state is requiring school students to wear masks at all times…that’s another curveball for Valley districts. In updated guidance released Monday by the state Departments of Education and Health, all students are now required to wear face coverings at all times, even when students and staff are able to maintain a six-foot social distance. There was originally an exception for students keeping a safe distance apart.

Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Ricki Boyle says she was surprised with the new mandate, saying it won’t help schools keep students social and emotional well-being in check, “The American Academy of Pediatrics has always been…you need to get back into school, they need to have socialization, as well as their education. Masks give us a little bit of restriction, and with kids, they love their freedom to play, and sing, and carry on, and its going to muffle it.”

Dr. Boyle says there is a plan in place for appropriate discipline for non-compliance, but the district won’t fully know enforcement challenges until students are back in the classroom September 3. She says the district also recently sent home a waiver and consent form to support the masking mandate – though that now may need to be altered.

The new mandate really doesn’t change much for the Shikellamy School District, as Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says masking was already going to be required at all times. This is because the district is going to be able to keep students six feet apart in classrooms.

But he questions an exception to the new mandate that allows up to 10 minute masking breaks, “I don’t really understand the 10-minute face covering break as far as mandating a certain amount of time on it, but I think we need to provide breaks for kids as they need them.”

Bendle says the district will ‘take a hard line’ on enforcement. He says students who are unwilling to comply will not be put in in-person instruction, and the district will work with families on other options already being offered. Shikellamy’s first day is next Thursday.