Masks for sports competition in the state?

HARRISBURG– Will athletes need to wear masks? That’s a question the PIAA is wondering after a new mask mandate issued Tuesday by the state. Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine and Governor Tom Wolf announced that masks must now be worn outdoors and indoors, even in sporting events. Wednesday, the PIAA board passed a motion that says schools should consult with their solicitors to decide if players should wear masks or if they fit into any exceptions.

Media reports says the PIAA reached out to the governor’s office for clarification as to whether athletes need be masked. But, they have not heard back yet.