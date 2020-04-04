Masks are now mandatory at Geisinger

DANVILLE – Geisinger is now requiring all employees, patients and visitors to wear a mask while inside one of their facilities. The changes were announced Friday afternoon after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made the statewide announcement instructing all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask if they must leave their homes.

Geisinger said they will provide the appropriate level of masks to employees, patients and visitors. At minimum, each employee will receive one Level 1 mask weekly.

For additional information about COVID-19, visit Geisinger’s Coronavirus Resource Center at geisinger.org/coronavirus.