Masking and Distancing: Required courses at Susquehanna this fall

SELINSGROVE – Required masking, and being tested for COVID-19 before coming to campus, are some the of many protocols announced by Susquehanna University for the fall semester. On its website Wednesday, Susquehanna says social distancing will be required at all times and cloth face coverings must be worn by all faculty, staff, students, and visitors on campus when social distancing is not possible.

The university is also requiring all students to complete a COVID-19 test prior to the fall semester, and they will be expected to get the virus vaccine when it’s available. Students are also being asked to get a seasonal flu shot. The university said students need to bring a personal self-care kit as well, which should include a thermometer, tissues, cough medicine, anti-bacterial wipes and several face coverings.

Hand washing and other hygiene protocols are also in place.

SU also says its limiting occupancy of spaces to more than 40% of traditional capacity, with more stringent limitations applying to some spaces.

Find more protocol information here.