Masks cleaned out quickly, United Way says more soon

SHAMOKIN DAM – Saturday’s free mask distribution in Shamokin Dam was over before it even started, flooded with people waiting to get one. The event was held by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Chamber of Commerce at the old Kmart parking lot.

President and CEO Joanne Troutman says all 300 masks were distributed by the scheduled noon start time, with people beginning to show up sometime before 11 a.m. Saturday. Troutman says the distribution began earlier than expected to avoid traffic problems.

But if you didn’t get one, Troutman says more opportunites are coming up this week, hoping to distribute 1,300 masks. She says one distribution is definitely scheduled for next Saturday at the old K-Mart parking lot from 12-2 p.m. and one could be schedule mid-week if enough supplies are in.