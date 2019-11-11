Maryland man charged from fatal Route 11-15 crash

SHAMOKIN DAM – Charges will be filed against a Maryland man who police say caused a fatal crash in Shamokin Dam last July. A Selinsgrove man died in the accident, and Shamokin Dam Police tell us Charles Bussard will be accused of careless driving, careless driving resulting in unintentional death, and other charges.

Police said during their investigation, Bussard stated he was not familiar with the area at the time of the crash and was looking for traffic signs. Bussard also stated he did not see the vehicle until the point of impact.

Officers say Bussard’s vehicle was found to be operating at 37 mph and there was no braking at the time of impact. However, police say they their investigation did not reveal distracted driving and Bussard was not found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. A witness following Bussard’s truck from the Winfield area also told officers Bussard was not speeding or recklessly driving.

Killed in the July 9 crash was 66-year-old John Wendt of Selinsgrove. The accident happened while Wendt waiting at the Routes 11/15-Baldwin Boulevard traffic signal last July.