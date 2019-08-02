Mark Smith finishes15th in NASCAR debut

ROSSBURG, OH – A pretty good NASCAR debut for Sunbury’s Mark Smith. After qualifying for the Eldora Dirt Derby, Smith finished in 15th place in his NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series debut at the famed Eldora Speedway Thursday night. Smith drove the No. 38 Chevy Silverado for Jordan Anderson Racing and Niece Motorsports. Stewart Friesend was the race winner.

Smith included a ‘Selinsgrove Speedway’ decal on his truck, representing the Valley in his debut. Smith has over 200 career open wheel wins and is a two-time 360 sprint car champion at Selinsgrove Speedway.