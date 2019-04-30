Marijuana listening tour stopping in Northumberland County next week

HARRISBURG – Valley residents will have another chance to voice their opinion of legalizing recreational use of marijuana in Pennsylvania. Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s office has announced he’ll return to the Valley next Wednesday, May 8 for his Northumberland County visit.

Lieutenant Governor Fetterman will hold his next listening session at the Borough offices/Second Street Community Center in Northumberland from 6-7:30 p.m. All tour stops are free and open to the public. Those unable to attend can still remotely leave a comment via an online submission form. Those are available on the governor’s website and the Lieutenant Governor’s Facebook page.