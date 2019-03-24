March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

SUNBURY — Stomach pain and abdominal ailments are top of the mind during March, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Gastroenterology is a large word that covers a large amount of potential medical issues. Dr. Nicholas Inverso is a Gastroenterologist at Evangelical Community Hospital.

He tells us what is the most common complaint a Gastroenterologist hears from a patient, “People have symptoms of abdominal pain, and that can be pain that varies in location, varies in intensity and varies in what it’s associated with.”

Dr. Inverso says a lot of the diagnosing process starts with listening to patients description of the symptoms, “We listen for the timing of it, how long it’s been present, what the nature of it is, how frequently it’s occurring, what makes it better, what makes it worse, what kinds of therapies you’ve tried before coming to see us.”

Dr. Inverso says there are certain conditions that are linked by family history, “With conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, it’s important in conditions such as colorectal cancer or other types of gastrointestinal cancers. We do see a clear association between family members of other generations or same generations.”

To hear more from our conversation with Dr. Inverso please visit the Sunrise podcast page on WKOK.com.