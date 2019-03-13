Manager charged with stealing $16,000 from restaurant

LEWISBURG – A Sunbury woman faces felony theft charges after Sunbury Police say she stole $16,000 from a restaurant she manages. The Daily Item reports 36-year-old Marissa Conway was arrested Tuesday after stealing the money from Jay’s Tiffany’s Northside on Fourth Street. According to The Daily Item, the incident occurred during July and August.

Police allege Conway, as manager, was responsible for making deposits. When the owner confronted Conway about missing money, police say Conway wanted to take responsibility for the missing cash. She also offered to pay $200 a paycheck until it was all repaid.

Conway is charged with felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property. Conway appeared before District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $20,000 cash.