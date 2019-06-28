Man with knives jailed in Snyder County

FREEBURG – A Shamokin Dam man is jailed after state troopers say he was found holding knives on a back porch. Selinsgrove state police say the incident occurred June 16 at approximately 3:30 p.m., at a home along Gravel Road in Washington Township, Snyder County.

Troopers tell us they saw 31-year-old Hyatt Henretty holding a knife in each hand while walking up a driveway to a home. Troopers say Henretty was taken into custody and committed to Snyder County Prison after he was unable to post $5,000 bail.