KRATZERVILLE – A Lewisburg man turned himself in to Selinsgrove state police after he committed a PFA violation. Selinsgrove troopers say the incident was reported last Tuesday at an unspecified location in Jackson Township, Snyder County.

Troopers say after they were notified of the PFA violation, 20-year-old Zayne Hicks subsequently turned himself in. Hicks was arraigned in Snyder County Court and bail was set at $2,500 unsecured.