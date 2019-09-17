Man trying to kill bees starts fire

PAXTONVILLE– A man trying to kill bees in the ground with gasoline sparked a Monday night fire in Snyder County. Central Susquehanna Regional 9-11 says the call came in around 8:00 last evening. The home was on Paxton Street in Paxtonville.

The Daily Item reports that the homeowner, Leon Goss, was attempting to kill bees with gasoline, setting them on fire when the fire caught the corner of his home on fire. The paper says the Red Cross is helping Goss and his family.

The 9-11 center says firefighters were on the scene for two hours. Crews from Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Beaver Springs, Mount Pleasant Mills, Penns Creek, Beavertown, Kreamer and Shamokin Dam responded.