High School Scores, AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/10/19

HARRISBURG (AP) – A Pennsylvania man who earned a reprieve from a life sentence only to be held on a long-ago shoplifting charge is back on track to be released. David Sheppard’s case has become something of a political football in the debate over criminal justice reform.

Gov. Tom Wolf approved his clemency, but an outgoing outgoing county prosecutor detained him hours before his release Friday on a decades-old jean theft charge. Sheppard spent another weekend in state prison before Copeland’s office declined to seek bail at a hearing Monday. He is now expected to be released to a half-way house by Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania county would lose out on millions of dollars in aid and almost certainly be sued if it refuses to buy new voting machines before Dec. 31. Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries said Monday that was the message delivered to him by Gov. Tom Wolf’s top elections officials last week.

As a result, Pries said he’s decided to vote to buy new voting machines. Dauphin County signaled last month that it might defy Wolf’s insistence that counties buy new voting systems as a security measure in 2020’s election. Pries had said he was comfortable with the county’s old machines.

READING, Pa. (AP) — A district attorney in southeastern Pennsylvania has issued a public health warning in the wake of a series of drug overdoses believed to involve the same substance. Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams says that a dozen people overdosed over the weekend in Berks County.

The deaths were in Reading, West Reading borough, and Exeter and Rockland townships. Three died. He says the overdoses involved a substance believed to be cocaine laced with fentanyl or another opioid. The drugs were packaged in clear plastic packets or baggies. Detectives are awaiting the results of toxicology testing.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are investigating after someone vandalized the statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo. The word “fascist”was found painted on the statue’s suit jacket and a sticker bearing the logo of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s nonprofit foundation was placed on the statue’s hand.

The 10-foot-tall bronze statue stands outside the Municipal Services Building, across from Philadelphia’s City Hall. The statue was defaced in 2017. Rizzo served as mayor from 1972 to 1980. Supporters say he was tough on crime while critics say he discriminated against minorities. The statue is set to be moved to another location in 2021.

Features

NEW YORK (AP) – Merriam-Webster has named the pronoun “they” its 2019 word of the year. The word and its emergence as a nonbinary alternative to “he” and “she” experienced a 313 percent increase in look-ups on Merriam-Webster.com. Editor at large Peter Sokolowski says he was surprised by the data but the word has been the subject of a lot of talk this year. Look-ups for “they” spiked in January with the rise of model Oslo Grace on top fashion runways. In September, the dictionary’s site experienced another big increase in look-ups for “they”when pop star Sam Smith wrote on social media that their preferred pronouns were “they” and “them.”

VIETNAM (AP) – Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama spoke to students at a school in southern Vietnam while promoting education for girls to help reach their full potential. Obama, actresses Julia Roberts and Lana Condor and “Today Show” co-host Jenna Bush Hager listened to girls at a high school near the Mekong delta talk about their schoolwork and challenges. Obama said, “We are gonna shine a light on you and the work that’s going on here” so people understand that education improves people’s lives and their communities. Obama has been promoting girls education through the Obama Foundation.

UNDATED (AP) – In the Golden Globe TV nominations, the broadcast networks were completely shut out for what is believed to be the first time. Netflix was dominant, getting 17 TV nods to go with 17 on the film side. HBO was a close second with 15. Leading TV series across the categories were “The Crown,” “Unbelievable” and “Chernobyl,” all with four nominations. Among the snubs were two shows in their high-profile final seasons: “Game of Thrones” and “Veep,” plus the acclaimed “When They See Us.” The Globes air Jan. 5 on NBC, a network that earned zero nominations.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Noah Baumbach’s divorce portrait “Marriage Story” is the top film nominee for the Golden Globes, with six nominations including best motion picture, drama. Three other Netflix films landed best picture nominations, chief among them Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “The Irishman,” which landed five nominations. The film will compete in the best drama picture, director for Scorsese and supporting actor categories. Surprisingly left out was its lead, Robert De Niro.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a Bed, Bath & Beyond in North Carolina discovered an uninvited sleepover guest hiding in the store when they opened up. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Greenville store employees called local police around 8:30 a.m. Monday and officers responded to a “breaking and entering in progress.”

Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the intruder turned out to be a 14-year-old runaway who had “camped out” at the store overnight after leaving home. The teen wasn’t harmed and was taken back to his house. His name wasn’t immediately released.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz rallied the Eagles from a 14-point deficit, tossing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz in overtime to lead Philadelphia to a 23-17 win over the New York Giants. The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak and moved into a tie with Dallas for first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia will take the division if it wins its final three games. The Eagles meet the Cowboys in Week 16. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi says Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler will be co-aces. The Phillies and Wheeler finalized their $118 million, five-year contract Monday. Wheeler agreed to the deal last Thursday subject to a successful physical. The 29-year-old stays in the NL East after spending his first seven seasons with the New York Mets. He was 11-8 with a 3.96 ERA last season after going 12-7 with a 3.31 ERA in 2018. Wheeler missed the 2015 and 2016 seasons following Tommy John surgery. He joins a rotation that also includes 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta. The Phillies play on WKOK while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Undrafted quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges isn’t the only rookie helping fuel the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff push. Running backs Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte and wide receiver Diontae Johnson are chipping in to keep Pittsburgh’s drive to the postseason alive. Johnson scored both touchdowns during a 23-17 win over Arizona while Snell and Whyte combined for 81 yards rushing as the Steelers won for the seventh time in eight games. Pittsburgh holds the second wild-card spot in the AFC with three weeks remaining and could improve its postseason chances with a victory over Buffalo next Sunday night. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

High school basketball scores….by The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bloomsburg 55, Berwick 40

Central Martinsburg 55, Penns Valley 30

East Juniata 56, Line Mountain 53

Hughesville 64, Troy 40

Newport 38, Susquenita 32

Old Forge 64, South Williamsport 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Berwick 37, Selinsgrove 31

Central Mountain 43, Milton 36

Hughesville 42, Jersey Shore 16

Lourdes Regional 41, Sullivan County 40

Loyalsock 58, Mifflinburg 44

Mahanoy Area 72, Bloomsburg 41

Montgomery 44, Troy 17

Shikellamy 35, Shamokin 30

South Williamsport 77, Neumann 8

Southern Columbia 64, Benton 39

Williams Valley 53, Halifax 21

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Clippers 110 Indiana 99

Final Boston 110 Cleveland 88

Final Toronto 93 Chicago 92

Final Sacramento 119 Houston 118

Final Milwaukee 110 Orlando 101

Final Detroit 105 New Orleans 103

Final Phoenix 125 Minnesota 109

Final Oklahoma City 104 Utah 90

Final Memphis 110 Golden State 102

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final N-Y Islanders 5 Tampa Bay 1

Final Columbus 5 Washington 2

Final Ottawa 5 Boston 2

Final OT Calgary 5 Colorado 4

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final OT Philadelphia 23 N-Y Giants 17

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 8 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia 8 p.m.

New York at Portland 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Florida 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville 8 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona 9 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas 10 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech at (1)Louisville 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at (2)Kansas 8 p.m.

(4)Maryland at Penn St. 7 p.m.

(18)Butler at (11)Baylor 9 p.m.

Iowa at (24)Colorado 9 p.m.

