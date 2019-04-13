Man takes money, reports false burglary

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man has been arrested after police say he stole money and reported a fake burglary to cover it up. Watsontown Police say the incident occurred March 20 when 60-year-old David Reynolds reported a burglary at a borough restaurant. But an investigation determined no burglary had occurred.

Police say Reynolds had used the money, then reported it stolen and called the false burglary to cover it up. Reynolds was charged with one felony count of theft by deception along with other charges. He was arraigned in district court and released on his own recognizance.