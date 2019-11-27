 Man steals vehicle, leads police chase

SHAMOKIN – A Berks County man faces felony theft charges after police say he stole a vehicle and led a high-speed police chase through the Valley. The Daily Item reports 27-year-old Kyle McDaniel of Robesonia was arrested after police were first dispatched around 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a stolen vehicle. It was reported in the western section of Coal Township, Northumberland County.

Officers told The Daily Item they then became aware of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle. McDaniel then led officers on a high-speed chase which ended in Kulpmont.

McDaniel was charged with felony theft and felony receiving stolen property. McDaniel was arraigned in district court and sent to Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.