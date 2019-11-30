Man snorted heroin before Union County crash

WINFIELD – A man who crashed his pickup truck in Union County last month, allegedly snorted heroin before driving. The Daily Item reports 26-year-old Sean Clancy of Waterloo, New York admitted to snorting heroin prior to the accident on Route 15 in Union Township November 2nd.

State police say Clancy fell asleep at the wheel and struck an embankment. Clancy was charged with drug possession and driving under the influence. He will have a preliminary hearing on January 7 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.