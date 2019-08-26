Man seriously hurt after Rt 15 crash

MONROE TWP –State police are out with details on a crash last week… A Lewisburg man suffered a suspected serious injury after a crash on Route 15 in a northern part Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred last Thursday just after 5:30 p.m. Selinsgrove troopers say 47-year-old Johann Balestier-Garcia was traveling north along Route 15 north of Grangers Road, going around a curve, lost control while changing lanes and his car ended up upside down in a ditch.

Troopers say Balestier-Garcia was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of his serious injury. There’s no additional treatment information from the hospital. Troopers were assisted at the scene by volunteer fire companies from Shamokin Dam, Hummels Wharf, Union Township, and crews from the William Cameron Engine Company.