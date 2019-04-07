Man sentenced to a life term declined a judge’s plea to “come clean”: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/7/19

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man declined a judge’s plea to “come clean and tell us why” as he was sentenced to a life term in the murder of wife a year ago in northwestern Pennsylvania. The Erie Times-News reports that Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender told 45-year-old John Grazioli that “no one was going to believe” his story that the shooting death of Amanda Grazioli was an accident. Grazioli declined to speak on advice of his lawyer, who cited “a likely appeal” and a wrongful death lawsuit by the victim’s estate.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prison inmate in Pennsylvania who asked for an onion-free meal plan was denied his request after a court said it was frivolous. Pennlive.com reports Friday a state appeals court agreed with a county judge that William Mayo’s civil rights were not violated. Mayo said he was allergic to onions and was placed on a special diet that excluded them.

Mayo complained to the prison’s dietary department when tomatoes, peppers and spices were also cut out of his food. He was told to get medical permission but refused and sued the prison. Medical testing later showed he was not allergic to onions. The prison then took him off the special diet, prompting him to expand his original complaint and claim cruel and unusual punishment. The 40-year-old is serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia transportation officials are considering charging motorists to pass through busy sections of the city. But not until they see how the recently approved congestion pricing plan works in New York City first. WPVI-TV reports Philadelphia’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability says there are more cars on the street than ever before. The office says the charge would help with public transit funding and encourage commuters to ride, not drive.

Critics say the charge hurts lower-income residents and those who have limited access to public transportation.

Congestion pricing for driving into Manhattan south of Central Park is expected to start in 2021. It would be the first U.S. city to have a congested toll in effect.

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Mick Jagger says he has successfully undergone treatment, though no details were provided. In a statement released Friday, his rep says Jagger “is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery.” Last week the Rolling Stones announced they were postponing their latest tour so Jagger can receive medical treatment.

Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time” and the 75-year-old Jagger tweeted, “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.” The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami.

LONDON (AP) — A new eight-part Netflix series chronicling life on Earth and the threat posed by climate change has received a royal sendoff at London’s Natural History Museum. Prince Charles lauded the “Our Planet” series and its narrator David Attenborough at the world premiere Thursday night. He was joined by sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Charles praised Attenborough, 92, for helping to “lift the veil of ignorance from our eyes about the intricate and integrated beauty of our home.” Charles said he is proud of his sons for sharing his passion for working to restore “the balance of nature.” The ambitious Netflix series, produced in conjunction with the WWF, was four years in the making and involved 600 crew members filming in 50 countries and on each continent.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll be skipping this year’s annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, again and holding a rally instead. Trump is criticized the dinner as he departed the White House en route to California, telling reporters he doesn’t want to attend “because the dinner is so boring and so negative.”

He says he likes “positive things” instead. Trump also says his team has yet to settle on a rally location, but assures “it’ll be a big one.” Trump had suggested earlier that he might attend this year’s dinner after organizers scrapped the usual format featuring a comedian and instead invited Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow to speak. Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it the last two years.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Slap the floor, bend those knees and get both hands up. This national championship game is going to be a clinic on defense. Virginia and Texas Tech are the last two teams alive, and they’re here because they barely let their opponents breathe when possessing the ball. Two of the three best defenses in the nation will meet for the title on Monday night, the first appearance in the final for each program. The Cavaliers edged Auburn 63-62, and the Red Raiders outlasted Michigan State 61-51.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Texas Tech’s stingy defense smothers Michigan State in a 61-51 win to reach the national title game. The Red Raiders turned the Spartans’ game against them with a bruising performance in the Final Four.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan State endured more Final Four disappointment on Saturday night with a loss to Texas Tech in the national semifinals. The Spartans have made it to the NCAA Tournament’s final weekend six times since hoisting coach Tom Izzo’s only trophy in 2000. This time, they were beaten by a bunch of Red Raiders who outplayed the Spartans at their own game.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Mooney matched his career high with 22 points and the Texas Tech defense did the rest in a 61-51 victory over Michigan State in the Final Four. The Red Raiders will face Virginia on Monday in search of their first national title.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left on a disputed foul and Virginia pulled off its second small miracle of the NCAA Tournament, beating Auburn 63-62 to advance to the national championship game for the first time in school history. Auburn had erased a 10-point deficit in the final five minutes and 62-60 after Guy made an off-balance 3 with 7.6 seconds left.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Virginia is moving on to the national championship game after a disputed late whistle set up Kyle Guy’s winning free throws with 0.6 seconds left against Auburn. Samir Doughty was called for bumping Guy’s thigh as Guy launched a desperation 3-pointer with the Cavaliers down two points late. Guy hit all three free throws for the 63-62 win in the national semifinals, setting off jubilation for Virginia fans and fury for Auburn supporters, some of whom were escorted out by police.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Virginia holds its poise in face of long odds to beat Auburn 63-62 in the Final Four. The Cavaliers withstood the Tigers’ late rally and won it on Kyle Guy’s 3 free throws with 0.6 seconds left.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s retooled defense believes it will be as strong as ever, despite losing seven starters off its national championship squad. The losses include four defensive line starters in ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence. All should hear their names called in the NFL draft later this month. Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables liked what he saw from his unit this spring.

