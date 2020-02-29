Man sentenced in lawsuit linked with Bill Cosby, AP Headlines Sports and more 2/29/20

AP PA Headlines 2/29/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for filing a phony document in a lawsuit linked to the Bill Cosby sex assault case. Federal investigators said that 48-year-old Joseph Johnson had a phony court document filed in support of Cosby that was purportedly signed by a lawyer for accuser Andrea Constand. Investigators tracked the filing to Johnson and said he had searched for the words “Cosby” and “Constand” online over 10,000 times. A jury convicted him of identity theft and making false statements. Defense lawyer David Clark said Johnson denies being involved in the filing and told the judge Friday that he is innocent.

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Three teenage boys face murder charges in the fatal shooting of another teen, which authorities say happened when the boys tried to steal marijuana from him. Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Altoona, were arraigned Thursday and remanded to the county jail. Authorities say the teens had arranged a meeting Tuesday night with 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching of Altoona, telling him they wanted to buy a bag of marijuana. They say that shortly after Pfirsching arrived, one of the teens pointed a gun at him and then pistol-whipped him before shooting him in the head.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to end the practice in Pennsylvania of counting state inmates as residents of the district where they are incarcerated. The petition filed Thursday in Commonwealth Court argues it violates constitutional requirements that elections be free and equal and that state legislative districts be about the same size. The defendants are the state of Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. An administration spokesman isn’t commenting, but Wolf has previously said he believes prisoners should be counted at their home or last known address for district-drawing purposes.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

Boys Varsity Basketball

Loyalsock Township 68, Central Columbia 64

Warrior Run 45, Hughesville 40

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 136 Minnesota 125 Final Atlanta 141 Brooklyn 118 Final Charlotte 99 Toronto 96 Final New Orleans 116 Cleveland 104 Final Milwaukee 133 Oklahoma City 86 Final Sacramento 104 Memphis 101 Final Miami 126 Dallas 118 Final Detroit 113 Phoenix 111 Final Utah 129 Washington 119 Final L.A. Clippers 132 Denver 103

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 5 Columbus 0 Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Rangers 2 Final Colorado 3 Carolina 2 Final Anaheim 3 Pittsburgh 2 Final Vegas 4 Buffalo 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (4)Dayton 82 Davidson 67

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Colorado at D.C. United 1 p.m. New England at Montreal 3 p.m. LA Galaxy at Houston 3:30 p.m. Toronto FC at San Jose 5:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Orlando City 6 p.m. Philadelphia at FC Dallas 6 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver 10:30 p.m.

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Chicago at New York 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Miami 7:30 p.m. Portland at Atlanta 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Memphis 8 p.m. Houston at Boston 8:30 p.m. Orlando at San Antonio 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Phoenix 9 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston at N-Y Islanders 1 p.m. Calgary at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. New Jersey at Los Angeles 4 p.m. Chicago at Florida 6 p.m. Carolina at Montreal 7 p.m. Detroit at Ottawa 7 p.m. Vancouver at Toronto 7 p.m. Buffalo at Arizona 8 p.m. Colorado at Nashville 8 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis 8 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton 10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Kansas at Kansas St. 1:30 p.m. (2)Baylor at TCU 2 p.m. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at (3)Gonzaga 10 p.m. (5)San Diego St. at Nevada 8 p.m. (6)Florida St. at Clemson 2 p.m. (7)Duke at Virginia 6 p.m. (15)Auburn at (8)Kentucky 3:45 p.m. (24)Michigan St. at (9)Maryland 8 p.m. Providence at (12)Villanova 12 p.m. (13)Seton Hall at Marquette 2:30 p.m. (16)Penn St. at (18)Iowa 12 p.m. (17)BYU at Pepperdine 6 p.m. Oklahoma at (20)West Virginia 4 p.m. Texas at (22)Texas Tech 12 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Colorado at D.C. United 1 p.m. New England at Montreal 3 p.m. LA Galaxy at Houston 3:30 p.m. Toronto FC at San Jose 5:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Orlando City 6 p.m. Philadelphia at FC Dallas 6 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver 10:30 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved