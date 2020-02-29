Man sentenced in lawsuit linked with Bill Cosby, AP Headlines Sports and more 2/29/20

AP PA Headlines 2/29/20
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 32 months in prison for filing a phony document in a lawsuit linked to the Bill Cosby sex assault case. Federal investigators said that 48-year-old Joseph Johnson had a phony court document filed in support of Cosby that was purportedly signed by a lawyer for accuser Andrea Constand. Investigators tracked the filing to Johnson and said he had searched for the words “Cosby” and “Constand” online over 10,000 times. A jury convicted him of identity theft and making false statements. Defense lawyer David Clark said Johnson denies being involved in the filing and told the judge Friday that he is innocent.
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Three teenage boys face murder charges in the fatal shooting of another teen, which authorities say happened when the boys tried to steal marijuana from him. Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Altoona, were arraigned Thursday and remanded to the county jail. Authorities say the teens had arranged a meeting Tuesday night with 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching of Altoona, telling him they wanted to buy a bag of marijuana. They say that shortly after Pfirsching arrived, one of the teens pointed a gun at him and then pistol-whipped him before shooting him in the head.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new lawsuit seeks to end the practice in Pennsylvania of counting state inmates as residents of the district where they are incarcerated. The petition filed Thursday in Commonwealth Court argues it violates constitutional requirements that elections be free and equal and that state legislative districts be about the same size. The defendants are the state of Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. An administration spokesman isn’t commenting, but Wolf has previously said he believes prisoners should be counted at their home or last known address for district-drawing purposes.
Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
Boys Varsity Basketball
Loyalsock Township 68, Central Columbia 64
Warrior Run 45, Hughesville 40
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Final
|Orlando
|136
|Minnesota
|125
|Final
|Atlanta
|141
|Brooklyn
|118
|Final
|Charlotte
|99
|Toronto
|96
|Final
|New Orleans
|116
|Cleveland
|104
|Final
|Milwaukee
|133
|Oklahoma City
|86
|Final
|Sacramento
|104
|Memphis
|101
|Final
|Miami
|126
|Dallas
|118
|Final
|Detroit
|113
|Phoenix
|111
|Final
|Utah
|129
|Washington
|119
|Final
|L.A. Clippers
|132
|Denver
|103
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Final
|Minnesota
|5
|Columbus
|0
|Final
|Philadelphia
|5
|N-Y Rangers
|2
|Final
|Colorado
|3
|Carolina
|2
|Final
|Anaheim
|3
|Pittsburgh
|2
|Final
|Vegas
|4
|Buffalo
|2
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Final
|(4)Dayton
|82
|Davidson
|67
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Colorado
|at
|D.C. United
|1 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Montreal
|3 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Houston
|3:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|at
|San Jose
|5:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|Orlando City
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|FC Dallas
|6 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Nashville
|8 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
___
TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE
___
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
|Chicago
|at
|New York
|5 p.m.
|Brooklyn
|at
|Miami
|7:30 p.m.
|Portland
|at
|Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
|Indiana
|at
|Cleveland
|8 p.m.
|L.A. Lakers
|at
|Memphis
|8 p.m.
|Houston
|at
|Boston
|8:30 p.m.
|Orlando
|at
|San Antonio
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State
|at
|Phoenix
|9 p.m.
___
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
|Boston
|at
|N-Y Islanders
|1 p.m.
|Calgary
|at
|Tampa Bay
|4 p.m.
|New Jersey
|at
|Los Angeles
|4 p.m.
|Chicago
|at
|Florida
|6 p.m.
|Carolina
|at
|Montreal
|7 p.m.
|Detroit
|at
|Ottawa
|7 p.m.
|Vancouver
|at
|Toronto
|7 p.m.
|Buffalo
|at
|Arizona
|8 p.m.
|Colorado
|at
|Nashville
|8 p.m.
|Dallas
|at
|St. Louis
|8 p.m.
|Winnipeg
|at
|Edmonton
|10 p.m.
|Pittsburgh
|at
|San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
___
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|(1)Kansas
|at
|Kansas St.
|1:30 p.m.
|(2)Baylor
|at
|TCU
|2 p.m.
|Saint Mary’s (Cal)
|at
|(3)Gonzaga
|10 p.m.
|(5)San Diego St.
|at
|Nevada
|8 p.m.
|(6)Florida St.
|at
|Clemson
|2 p.m.
|(7)Duke
|at
|Virginia
|6 p.m.
|(15)Auburn
|at
|(8)Kentucky
|3:45 p.m.
|(24)Michigan St.
|at
|(9)Maryland
|8 p.m.
|Providence
|at
|(12)Villanova
|12 p.m.
|(13)Seton Hall
|at
|Marquette
|2:30 p.m.
|(16)Penn St.
|at
|(18)Iowa
|12 p.m.
|(17)BYU
|at
|Pepperdine
|6 p.m.
|Oklahoma
|at
|(20)West Virginia
|4 p.m.
|Texas
|at
|(22)Texas Tech
|12 p.m.
___
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
|Colorado
|at
|D.C. United
|1 p.m.
|New England
|at
|Montreal
|3 p.m.
|LA Galaxy
|at
|Houston
|3:30 p.m.
|Toronto FC
|at
|San Jose
|5:30 p.m.
|Real Salt Lake
|at
|Orlando City
|6 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|at
|FC Dallas
|6 p.m.
|Atlanta
|at
|Nashville
|8 p.m.
|Sporting Kansas City
|at
|Vancouver
|10:30 p.m.
___
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved