Man sent to hospital via Life Flight after farm accident

PENNS CREEK – A man was flown to the hospital after being involved in a farming accident in Snyder County Saturday afternoon. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the accident occurred sometime around 1 p.m. at a farm area at 2730 Middle Road in Center Township. CSR 911 says the unidentified man got his arm stuck in a piece of farming equipment. CSR 911 says the man was taken to the hospital via Life Flight for serious injuries.

Multiple emergency units responded to the incident, including Middleburg and Penns Creek Fire Departments, and EMS units from Penns Creek, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, and Evangelical.