PORT TREVORTON– A Snyder County man is free on bail after being charged with strangulation during a domestic dispute. 58-year-old Charles Hulsizer of Port Trevorton was arrested and arraigned this weekend after police responded to a home in Chapman Township.

State Police at Selinsgrove say a fight occurred which included the strangulation of the victim. Hulsizer was arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and was released on $50,000 bail.